Ex-NHL player Akim Aliu accepted Colorado Eagles apology for staffer's blackface and asked that he 'not lose his job'

(CNN) Former National Hockey League player Akim Aliu has accepted an apology from the Colorado Eagles and from a staffer who, about nine years ago, posed with him for a photo while in blackface.

In a joint statement from Aliu and the team's president, Aliu said he accepted an apology from head equipment manager Tony Deynzer, who is pictured in the photo from a 2011 Halloween party. And he asked that Deynzer not lose his job, the statement said.

"It is very apparent that Akim's heart for the human being is far greater and far outweighs any grievance from the past," Eagles owner Martin Lind said in the statement. "Listening to Akim was both emotional and inspirational and a very moving moment in my career. I let him know how sorry we were as an organization and how (the photo) in no way reflected our values."

Aliu, who used to play for the minor league team, said he accepted both apologies and had a tough but necessary conversation with Lind.

"I believe that we must confront racism head on," he said in the statement. "I believe the time for big positive change in the sport has arrived and that this moment can be used to promote diversity, inclusiveness, and safety in the sport and our community."

Read More