'Santa's finger bone' among medieval treasures given to English monastery

(CNN) Santa Claus' finger bone and a piece of the manger that served as Christ's crib were among the relics gifted to an English monastery, a new analysis of a medieval manuscript has revealed.

Michael Carter, a historian at English Heritage , an organization that manages more than 400 historic buildings, found the objects listed on a 580-year-old inventory for Battle Abbey in Sussex, southeast England.

Highlights from the list of 175 individual objects include a hair shirt and finger bone believed to have belonged to St. Nicholas -- better known as Santa Claus -- and relics from Christ's birthplace.

The relic inventory is one of roughly 30 to have survived from medieval England.

The inventory of relics from Battle Abbey, now housed in the Huntington collection in California

William the Conqueror, who seized the English throne by winning the Battle of Hastings in 1066, is believed to have built Battle Abbey on the site of his victory over Harold II, the Anglo-Saxon king.

