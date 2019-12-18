Fallon Sherrock makes history as first woman to win World Darts Championship match

(CNN) Darts player Fallon Sherrock entered the history books Tuesday when she became the first woman to beat a man in a world championship match.

Sherrock battled back from two sets to one down to seal a victory over Ted Evetts at the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) event at Alexandra Palace in London, sending the crowd wild.

"I'm absolutely over the moon," said Sherrock in a post-match interview. "I can't believe I've just made history."

SHERROCK MAKES HISTORY.



Fallon Sherrock has become the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship.



Just look at these scenes, a history making moment for darts. pic.twitter.com/zqoOeyQLmt — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 17, 2019

The PDC men's World Championship features 96 players each year, and there are two spots for women.

"We just need more opportunities to prove ourselves," she said of the decision to allow mixed competition.

