CNN Underscored Sweepstakes official rules and regulations

CNN UNDERSCORED HOLIDAY SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. INSTAGRAM OR TWITTER ACCOUNT AND INTERNET CONNECTION ARE REQUIRED.

The CNN Underscored Holiday Sweepstakes ("Promotion") is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, age 18 years or older. Employees of Cable News Network, Inc. (the "Sponsor"), and their immediate family and household members (whether or not related) and Sponsor's parent, subsidiary or related companies and each of their respective employees, directors or officers (collectively, with the Sponsor, the "Promotion Entities") are not eligible to enter or win. Void wherever prohibited by law. Promotion is governed by U.S. law and subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Instagram or Twitter. By entering the Promotion, you are an entrant and you agree to accept and be bound by all terms of these Official Rules and Regulations ("Official Rules").

HOW TO ENTER: From 9:00a.m. ET to 11:59p.m. ET on December 21, 2019 ("Promotion Period"), Sponsor will be conducting a national Promotion encouraging eligible participants to enter for a chance to win a prize. Entries received must be received no later than 11:59p.m. ET on December 21, 2019 to be eligible for the prize drawing. Sponsor will post a message on its Instagram and Twitter pages from @CNNUnderscored ("Sponsor's Post"). When you see Sponsor's Post:

On Twitter:

1. Follow @CNNUnderscored (if you don't already)

2. Like Sponsor's Post

3. Retweet Sponsor's Post

On Instagram:

1. Follow @CNNUnderscored (if you don't already)

2. Like Sponsor's Post

3. Tag two friends on Sponsor's Post

You may enter once per platform per day person/email address during the Promotion Period. (Maximum entries = 1x on Twitter and 1x on Instagram) All entries must be submitted in the name of an individual person and the prize can only be awarded to the person whose name is on the winning entry. If the privacy settings for your social media account are restricted, your entry may not be visible to or received by Sponsor, or Sponsor may not be able to message you. Sponsor is not responsible for entries or notifications not received due to an entrant's account settings. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means will be void. The Promotion Entities are not responsible for misdirected, incomplete, lost, late, illegible, undelivered, inaccurate or delayed entries, or for technical, hardware, or software failures of any kind, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed computer transmissions or other errors or problems which may limit or affect a person's ability to participate in the Promotion, whether human, mechanical, typographical, printing, electronic, network or otherwise, relating to or in connection with the Promotion, including, without limitation, errors which may occur in connection with the administration of the Promotion, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prizes or in any Promotion-related materials. Promotional Entities are not responsible for any changes to or unavailability of the social media platform service that may interfere with the Promotion (including any limitations, restrictions, or conditions on Sponsor's ability to use the platform for the Promotion as set forth herein that are not acceptable to Sponsor) or the ability of an entrant to timely enter, receive notices or communicate with Sponsor via the platform. In the event of sabotage, acts of God, terrorism or threats thereof, computer virus or other events or causes beyond the Sponsor's control, which corrupt the integrity, administration, security or proper operation of the Promotion, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify entrants and/or modify, cancel or suspend the Promotion. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to the event requiring such cancellation. False or deceptive entries or acts will render the entrant ineligible. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

HOW TO WIN: One (1) winner ("Winner") will be randomly selected by Sponsor on or around December 27, 2019 from all eligible entries received during the Promotion Period.

WINNER NOTIFICATION/REQUIREMENTS: All potential winners will be notified by Sponsor via direct message on the platform used to enter and entrants agree Sponsor may communicate via email using the email address provided by the entrant. Potential winners must follow the instructions provided as part of the notification, which may include providing an email address, telephone number, user name, and/or other means of verification. Sponsor will attempt to contact a potential winner up to three (3) times. If a potential winner (i) cannot be reached directly, (ii) does not respond to Sponsor within forty-eight (48) hours of the first notification attempt, (iii) is found ineligible, (iv) declines the prize, or (iv) fails to comply with these Official Rules, such person may be disqualified and an alternate winner may be notified, or such prize may go unawarded, in the sole discretion of Sponsor In the event of a dispute, an entry will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. "Authorized account holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet Access Provider, on-line service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. In the event a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant cannot be resolved to Sponsor's satisfaction, the entry at issue will be deemed ineligible. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify and/or exclude any individual or entry from the Promotion for any reason or no reason at all. The decision of the Sponsor will be final and binding in all matters.

PRIZES: One (1) Winner will receive 1 Echo Show 8

Approximate retail value: $129.99

No substitution or transfer of prizes or cash redemptions permitted by the winner(s). Sponsor reserves the right to substitute for any reason whatsoever a prize (or portion thereof) of comparable or greater value, at its sole discretion. Prize is awarded "as is" with no warranty or guarantee, either expressed or implied by the Sponsor. Each Winner is responsible for the reporting and payment of all taxes (if any) as well as any other costs and expenses associated with acceptance and use of prize not specified herein as being awarded.

GENERAL RULES AND REGULATIONS: By entering this Promotion, you consent to receive an email message from Sponsors. By entering this Promotion, you grant Promotion Entities and their designees the right, unless prohibited by law, to use your name, city and state of residence, voice, picture and likeness, without compensation, notification or approval, for the purpose of advertising and publicizing the goods and services of the Promotion Entities and all matters related to the Promotion, in any manner or medium, now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity. Winners may be required to execute an affidavit of eligibility, liability release, tax acknowledgment form and, except where prohibited by law, a publicity release and return within five (5) business days of issuance of notification. Noncompliance within this time period or failure of a potential Winner to respond after three (3) notification attempts, and within three (3) business days of the first attempt, may result in disqualification and, at Sponsor's discretion, an alternate winner may be selected. THE PROMOTION ENTITIES EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ANY RESPONSIBILITY AND ENTRANTS AGREE TO INDEMNIFY AND HOLD HARMLESS THE PROMOTION ENTITIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, ACTIONS, DEMANDS AND/OR LIABILITY FOR INJURY, DEATH, DAMAGE OR LOSS WHATSOEVER RELATING TO OR ARISING IN CONNECTION WITH PARTICIPATION IN THIS PROMOTION (REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF SUCH INJURY, DAMAGE OR LOSS) AND/OR THE DELIVERY AND/OR SUBSEQUENT USE OR MISUSE OF ANY OF THE PRIZES AWARDED (INCLUDING ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY RELATED THERETO).

OFFICIAL RULES OR WINNERS' LIST: For a copy of the Official Rules or the Winner's List (available on or about January 15, 2020, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (residents of VT need not include return postage on rules requests) to the following address by June 30, 2020 (Please specify "Official Rules" or "Winners") -- "The CNN Underscored Holiday Sweepstakes," 1050 Techwood Dr., NW, GAT0302T, Atlanta, Georgia 30318.

SPONSOR: Cable News Network, Inc., One CNN Center, Atlanta, Georgia 30303