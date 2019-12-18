The Force is strong with this sale on Star Wars toys and games

It's a trap! No, it's a Star Wars Gold Box on Amazon, featuring various toys and games from a galaxy far, far away just in time for the release of "The Rise of Skywalker."

Fans of the new and old films alike will find something worthwhile in this trove of discounted items. Save on gold chrome Darth Vader, Poe Damero and Millennium Falcon with Han Solo Funko Pop! figurines and a few fighter building kits, along with a variety of books, games, wall decals, puzzles (including a Yoda-as-Santa gem), and kids' costumes — perfect for those planning to turn up to this week's movie premiere in full Kylo Ren cosplay.

Do or do not take advantage of these Star Wars deals; there is no try. This one-day sale will have turned to the dark side by tomorrow. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.