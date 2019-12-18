E-C-H-O! Amazon's Mickey Mouse Echo Wall Clock is official

It's been over a year since Amazon first announced the Echo Wall Clock. And now, as a late-holiday surprise, we suddenly got a new one. Amazon just unveiled the Echo Wall Clock - Disney Mickey Mouse Edition, and I have to admit, it's pulling my heart strings.

So what's new with this version of the Echo Wall Clock? For starters, it features a classic Mickey Mouse in the middle, with his arms acting as the minute and hour hands. It's similar to the original Mickey wristwatch and the watch face for the Apple Watch. The backdrop is a retro, atomic gold with white rays, similar to the classic color cartoons, and the numbers use a similarly retro outline-shadow font. Like the original, the Mickey Mouse Edition still has a 10-inch face with a silver-and-black rim. Amazon includes batteries in the box.

Best of all, you can order one right now for $49.99 from Amazon directly, and it should arrive before Christmas. And yes that's a $20 up-charge for the new design.

Like we said in our review of the original Echo Wall Clock, it's an enchantingly simple device. If you love using Alexa timers, it's a perfect way to visualize them. The LEDs around the edges will light up when timers go off and shrink as timers going down. It also integrates nicely with the Amazon smart home ecosystem as an Echo Companion.

At $49.99, Echo Wall Clock - Disney Mickey Mouse Edition is the great gift for any mousketer and pairs excellent with an Echo of any size this holiday season. (If you want an Echo clock but don't care about Mickey, you can spend less and just go for the original at $29.99.)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.