The chic leather tote loved by thousands of women, including Meghan Markle

Couture is cool — but accessible is even more awesome. When a powerful woman dons an item that the rest of us can also enjoy and afford, it makes many of us downright giddy. Remember when we realized Michelle Obama often turned to off-the-rack Tracy Reese designs? Or when we learned Kate Middleton's more casual outfits come from Zara? The latest royalty (whether American or British) to wow us with an affordable, stand-out fashion choice is Meghan Markle — specifically, she was spotted with a leather tote a few months ago that is perfect for just about every woman on the planet.

Since then, The Day Market Tote from Everlane has kept selling out so quickly that the brand expanded its sizes and color offerings. Meanwhile, it's raked in more than 2,000 reviews with a near-perfect 5-star rating.

The Day Market Tote ($175; everlane.com)

About the tote: Made in Prato, Italy, the bag is unlined and made of 100% Italian leather. At 13 inches high and with width as generous as 19 inches on the top (the bottom is 13 inches), there's enough room for a laptop, some flats, your sunnies, and so on. There's a simple interior pocket and the handle drop is 9½ inches.

Happy recent shoppers have commented that the bag is also lightweight and doesn't overwhelm small frames, and that it's chic enough to go from day to night. The only question now is: Which color will you pick?

