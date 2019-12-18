Take 40% off all Reebok cases from Case-Mate

For those who rock the Reebok aesthetic, Case-Mate is offering 40% off all Reebok phone cases, including Reebok AirPods cases and phone straps, with promo code CNN40.

There are several options made to fit iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, all of which feature classic Reebok logo and colors, with one style even modeled after iconic Reebok Pumps. Each case is rated for 10-foot drop protection and has a lifetime warranty, and it won't get in the way of wireless charging.

Pick up a pink iPhone 11 case that boasts the Reebok vector displayed on the back in black and white, a black iPhone 11 Pro case with a more traditional Reebok logo, or this red, white and blue iPhone 11 Pro Max case with a retro feel, all available for $24, down from $40. Consider adding this white phone strap, marked down from $20 to just $12, to your new case for extra grip.

Meanwhile, AirPods users can get their kicks with a sporty white case, on sale for $12, that can easily attach them to a key chain or bag via its circular ring clip.

Check out all the limited-edition Reebok cases and phone straps here, and finally experience the style synergy that comes from having your phone match your footwear. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.