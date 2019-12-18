Amazon is offering free, easy returns on millions of items this holiday season

With so many gifts coming your way over the next few weeks, you're bound to receive something you don't actually like. Luckily, Amazon announced it's taking steps to make returning items purchased from the mega-retailer even easier by offering at least one free return option on millions of items this holiday season.

Free returns are newly available for select electronics, household items, pet supplies, kitchen appliances, shoes and apparel and more, no matter the reason. Previously, only clothing, shoes and bedding were guaranteed to have at least one free return option.

And to truly make returns a cinch, Amazon is also expanding label-free and box-free shipping to 5,800 locations as part of the company's commitment to sustainability, so you won't need to wrangle a post office worth of packing materials in order to get your money back. Now, there are more than 18,000 drop-off locations for these free, box-less returns, including Amazon Books stores, Amazon 4-Star stores, Amazon Hub locations, select Whole Foods Markets and third-party locations like Kohl's, UPS and more.

When returning at these locations, just show the QR code provided when you started the return online and then hand over the item. That's it! Most refunds are credited to customers' accounts within two hours.

If an item is eligible for a free return, it should be noted on the product's Amazon page. All return-eligible items, weighing under 50 pounds and sold and fulfilled by Amazon, should have at least one free return option within 30 days of delivery for a full refund, and items purchased before Dec. 31 can be returned until Jan. 31.

Ideally, you won't need it, but just in case, visit Amazon's website for more information on returns and click here to initiate a return on a gift.

