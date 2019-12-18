Manila, Philippines (CNN)The Philippines is awaiting a verdict in a mass murder case which rocked the country's political establishment more than a decade ago.
On November 23, 2009, 58 people were killed in the town of Ampatuan, in the southern province of Maguindanao. Their bodies were buried in three shallow graves on a hilltop.
The wife and sister of political candidate Ismael "Toto" Mangudadatu and 30 journalists were among the 57 victims.
Mangudadatu had sent his family members to file paperwork allowing him to run for governor of Maguindanao.
Their convoy was ambushed, sprayed with bullets -- after which the survivors were ruthlessly hunted down and executed.
Mangudadatu was running to end the 20-year rule of the Ampatuan family. His rival in the election was Datu Andal Ampatuan, Jr., also known as Unsay, mayor of Datu Unsay town, and son of the incumbent governor, Andal Ampatuan, Sr.
Within months, an investigation had pointed to a well-planned conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by the Ampatuan family, and involving members of the Philippines police and army. Some 200 suspects were detained, amid a national outcry which saw the central government impose martial law.
The scandal resulted in an end to the Ampatuans grip on politics in Maguindanao.
Toto Mangudadatu became governor in May 2010, according to CNN Philippines, six months after the massacre. He served three terms before running successfully for Congress this year.
Speaking to CNN Philippines, Mangudadatu said he could "forgive" those responsible, "but still, we will look for justice. We can let it go, but we need justice."
It has been dubbed by many in the Philippines media as the "trial of the decade." Of the 197 people eventually charged with murder, eight have died during the long procedures, including Andal Ampatuan Sr. Some 80 suspects still remain at large.
Some conclusion will finally come Thursday, when Quezon City Regional Trial Court Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes hands down her verdict on the 101 individuals who faced the full trial, including Andal Ampatuan Jr.
"We know who we have a strong case against," Nena Santos, lawyer for the families of 38 victims, told CNN Philippines. "There are some whose involvement in the conspiracy was not established so I think they will be freed like some of the policemen who were just assigned there and knew nothing but were included in the charges."
Each of the accused faces 58 counts of murder, according to CNN Philippines. If they are convicted, they could face up to 40 years in prison.