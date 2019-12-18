Manila, Philippines (CNN) The men who planned a massacre which rocked the Philippines' political establishment more than a decade ago have been found guilty of murder.

On November 23, 2009, 58 people were killed in the town of Ampatuan, in the southern province of Maguindanao. Their bodies were buried in three shallow graves on a hilltop.

The wife and sister of political candidate Ismael "Toto" Mangudadatu and 30 journalists were among the victims.

Mangudadatu had sent his family members to file paperwork allowing him to run for governor of Maguindanao.

Their convoy was ambushed, sprayed with bullets -- after which the survivors were ruthlessly hunted down and executed.