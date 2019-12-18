Manila, Philippines (CNN) The Philippines is awaiting a verdict in a mass murder case which rocked the country's political establishment more than a decade ago.

On November 23, 2009, 58 people were killed in the town of Ampatuan, in the southern province of Maguindanao. Their bodies were buried in three shallow graves on a hilltop.

The wife and sister of political candidate Ismael "Toto" Mangudadatu and 30 journalists were among the 57 victims.

Mangudadatu had sent his family members to file paperwork allowing him to run for governor of Maguindanao.

Their convoy was ambushed, sprayed with bullets -- after which the survivors were ruthlessly hunted down and executed.

Members of the police special action force stand guard at a gate of the capital command headquarters in Manila on December 19, 2019.