(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- The House debated impeachment for hours before a historic vote that would mark only the third time in history the body voted on whether to impeach a president.

-- Outbreak of infection that's resistant to multiple drugs may be linked to cute puppies, the CDC says.

-- A "Survivor" contestant breaks his silence after being kicked off the show over an allegation of inappropriate touching.

-- Earth's magnetic north pole is heading for Russia and scientists are puzzled.