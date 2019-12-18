Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Zach Wade, CNN

Updated 4:59 PM ET, Wed December 18, 2019

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- The House debated impeachment for hours before a historic vote that would mark only the third time in history the body voted on whether to impeach a president.
-- Outbreak of infection that's resistant to multiple drugs may be linked to cute puppies, the CDC says.
-- A "Survivor" contestant breaks his silence after being kicked off the show over an allegation of inappropriate touching.
    -- Earth's magnetic north pole is heading for Russia and scientists are puzzled.
    -- A New York state judge dismissed a 16-count indictment against President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on double jeopardy grounds.
    -- Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison for racketeering, firearms and drug trafficking charges after flipping on gang associates.
      -- A police chief resigned over an anonymous social media account. His successor was replaced for the same reason.
      -- Spolier-free review: The Force is with "The Rise of Skywalker" in director J.J. Abrams' conclusion of the epic saga. Meaning, it's good.