The student creating African emojis to change the story of Africa from poverty to beauty

Student O'Plerou Grebet taught himself how to create emojis after getting fed up of seeing just poverty images of Africa. He wanted to depict the beauty in the everyday lives of African people.
Long-long is a protective hairstyle for girls and women with natural curly hair.
'Garba' is street food sold in Ivory Coast. It is made with cassava semolina, tuna fish and eaten with pepper and onions.
Toclo, a street tailor, usually a man with a sewing machine, who repairs damaged clothing in the streets.
'Tu as vu non,' a popular facial gesture in Ivory Coast meaning 'I told you so.'
Cabine, a local spot where people pay to make phone calls
Crécré is a delicious crispy snack sold near schools in Ivory Coast
Natté couché, braids made with curly hair.
Henné, local drawings made on Mandinka women hands and/or feet during wedding and ceremonies.