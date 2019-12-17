'Miracle berry' and tragic orchid among 110 plant species identified this year

(CNN) Scientists at the UK's Royal Botanic Gardens have released a list highlighting 10 of the most remarkable newly-described plants in 2019.

In total, 102 plants and eight species of fungi were named for the first time, but many are already threatened with extinction due to human activity, according to a statement from the gardens released Tuesday.

One of the new species is a "miracle-berry" called "Synsepalum chimanimani." The plant, found in Africa, produces fruits containing a compound known as miraculin, which blocks the tastebuds and makes sour foods taste sweet. One of fewer than 40 recorded species of miracle-berry, the new addition is already threatened by deforestation and agriculture.

Meanwhile, "Galanthus bursanus," a newly-recorded species of snowdrop, was featured in a Facebook album of holiday photos from north-west Turkey seen by a snowdrop specialist from Ukraine.

Rubroshiraia has now been officially named, although it has been known to locals in China for over 400 years.

Then there is the fungus that has been known as as "Zhuhongjun" in China for more than four centuries, and has now been formally named "Rubroshiraia bambusae." It is found in Yunnan, southwest China, and grows on bamboo in small balls.

