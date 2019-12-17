The storm system that unleashed deadly tornadoes in the South will bring snow to the Eastern US

(CNN) Residents across the South will be waking up Tuesday morning to the damage that a series of deadly tornadoes left behind.

The twisters that tore through parts of Louisiana and Mississippi killing at least three people are part of a larger storm system that is piling snow and ice across the Midwest and Eastern US.

More than one million people across Alabama are under a tornado watch until 5 a.m. ET, CNN Meteorologist Michael Guy said.

In central Mississippi, one school district canceled school Tuesday ahead of the anticipated conditions.

"Due to the inability to properly assess schools and roads tonight following the inclement weather, all schools in the Laurel School District will be closed," the district said in a statement.

