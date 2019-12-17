2 wedding crashers are accused of killing a groom outside his own reception, police say

(CNN) Two brothers have been charged with murder for allegedly killing a groom outside his own wedding reception, according to police in Chino, California.

Rony Aristides Castaneda Ramirez, 28, and Josue Daniel Castaneda Ramirez,19, are accused of killing Joseph Melgoza and assaulting two men on Sunday, according to the police.

In a news release, police said Melgoza suffered blunt force trauma to the head, but neither the news release nor the complaint from the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office specifies if a weapon was used. The complaint says the other men, Jose Mancera and Juan Bustamante, were attacked with ball bats

The Ramirez brothers are each charged with murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. They were scheduled to have their first court hearing Tuesday afternoon. CNN has not yet been able to identify an attorney for the suspects to provide comment.

On Saturday, hours before being beaten, Melgoza, 30, had married Esther Bustamante. Melgoza's daughter, Lilly, had served as their ring bearer during the ceremony.

