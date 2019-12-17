Texas State student's lawsuit says fraternity members attacked him, causing brain injury

(CNN) A Texas State University fraternity has been suspended and two men face charges after members of the fraternity allegedly attacked another student. He was left with a fractured skull and a traumatic brain injury, according to his attorneys.

San Marcos, Texas, police say witnesses have provided a video which captured the incident on a street in San Marcos at about 2:30 a.m. on October 27. Police have not said what led to the altercation.

Nikolas Panagiotopoulos was allegedly attacked by a group of Pi Kappa Phi members who mistook him for a member of another fraternity, according to a lawsuit filed in Travis County on behalf of the student. The incident occurred outside the fraternity house.

"We learned that after the attack that members of the fraternity Pi Kappa Phi boasted on Snapchat about putting "two Phi Psis in the hospital or jail," said Sean McConnell, an attorney representing Panagiotopoulos. "Nick was not a member of any fraternity," he told CNN.

CNN has not been able to verify the claim that members of Pi Kappa Phi boasted about attacking a member of another fraternity on social media.

