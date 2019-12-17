A Las Vegas rescue group has captured 'Cluck Norris' and is searching for the other pigeon in a cowboy hat

(CNN) One of the pigeons seen wandering around Las Vegas in tiny cowboy hats has been captured, a pigeon rescue group said.

"We captured Cluck Norris today. Still on the stake out for Coolamity Jane," Lofty Hopes posted on its Facebook page Monday.

The group posted photos of Cluck Norris, in a red hat. Coolamity Jane, in a pink hat, remains on the loose.

The two birds captured residents' attention last week when they were spotted around town wearing the tiny hats.

Lofty Hopes co-founder Mariah Hillman told CNN last week that it looked like the hats had been glued to the pigeons' heads.

