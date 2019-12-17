Falling debris kills pedestrian in Manhattan

(CNN) A 60-year-old woman was struck and killed by falling debris on a midtown Manhattan street Tuesday morning, according to NYPD Spokesperson Ahmed Nasser.

The woman, identified by the NYPD as Erica Tishman, was announced dead on the scene by emergency services.

Engineers will perform a full structural stability inspection of the building the debris fell from "to ensure all New Yorkers are safe, and conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of this tragic incident," according to Department of Buildings Spokeswoman Abigail Kunitz.

She could not confirm what the debris was or what caused it to fall.

"This is a tragedy, and the family and friends of the victim are in our thoughts," Kunitz said. "No pedestrian should be at risk from dangerous façade conditions."

