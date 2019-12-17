Falling debris kills Manhattan architect as she was walking on a sidewalk

(CNN) A 60-year-old woman was struck and killed by falling debris on a midtown Manhattan street Tuesday morning, according to NYPD Spokesperson Ahmed Nasser.

The woman, identified by the NYPD as Erica Tishman, was announced dead on the scene by emergency services.

Trishman was a Manhattan architect and served on the Board of Directors for the Educational Alliance, CNN affiliate WABC reported.

"It is with great sadness that we write about the passing of Erica Tishman, an invaluable force and irreplaceable ally to our organization," Educational Alliance CEO and President Alan van Capelle said in a statement, according to the affiliate.

Tishman was vice president of project management and owner representation firm, Zubatkin Owner Representation.

