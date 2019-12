A 16-year-old girl was kidnapped while walking with her mother in The Bronx, police say

(CNN) A 16-year-old girl walking with her mother in The Bronx was dragged into a vehicle by men who then fled the scene, the New York Police Department said.

Karol Sanchez, 16, was walking with her mother in The Bronx, along Eagle Avenue near East 156th Street, at about 11:20 p.m. Monday when they were approached by a beige-colored four-door sedan, the NYPD said. The car stopped and two men exited and grabbed the teenager, police said. They then dragged her inside the vehicle and pushed her mother to the ground, NYPD said.

Two other men were also in the vehicle. The group then fled east-bound on East 156th Street, police said.

The mother, 36, was left at the scene and was not injured.

According to the Amber Alert notice, Karol Sanchez is a black Hispanic girl, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall weighing 150 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue bubble jacket, white t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

