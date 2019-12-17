Siblings who vanished from their Jacksonville, Florida yard are found safe

(CNN) Two young siblings who were missing in Jacksonville, Florida, have been found safe, city and law enforcement officials said.

Braxton Williams, 6, and his sister Bri'ya Williams, 5, were found Tuesday in a dense wooded area "about 400 meters" north of their home, Sheriff Mike Williams told reporters. They were missing since Sunday.

A member of a search and rescue team heard a child's voice, followed it and eventually found them, Williams said.

The sheriff said the children wandered off from their home and made it to a dilapidated pump house for shelter. Authorities don't believe someone took them.

"They are lively and talkative, and asked for a cheese pizza," Williams said.

