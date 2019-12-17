Hospital costs for treating newborns in opioid withdrawal jumped to $572.7 million

(CNN) The cost of treatment for infants in US hospitals who had been exposed to opioids rose by more than $250 million over four years, according to a study published Monday.

In 2012, total hospital costs to treat neonatal abstinence syndrome were $316 million. By 2016, according to the study published in the Journal of the America Medical Association Pediatrics, that number was up to $572.7 million.

Neonatal abstinence syndrome, known as NAS, occurs primarily in infants who were exposed to opioids while in utero. Newborns with NAS were hospitalized an average of 15.9 days, costing an average $22,550 per infant in 2016, the study said.

"In 2016, Medicaid was responsible for 83% of charges for in-hospital births with an NAS diagnosis, indicating that state and federal budgets may continue to bear disproportionate costs as the opioid crisis evolves," according to the study.

The rate of NAS births has risen significantly.