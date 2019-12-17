Give the gift of cozy cashmere with 30% off at Naadam

Affordable and cashmere don't often belong in the same sentence — unless you're talking about direct-to-consumer brand Naadam. And that's even more true right now, since Naadam is offering 30% off sitewide through December 19.

Use promo code ECOGIFTS30 to apply this discount to all the cashmere in your cart. The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater in either a crew or V-neck is a fan favorite (it previously had a 5,000-person waitlist), and you can't go wrong with a classic cashmere scarf or pair of cozy cashmere gloves. But of course, any apparel and accessories made from the luxe fabric are highly giftable.

Naadam's super soft cashmere is made from long, ethically sourced fibers, which prevent your sweater from pilling or wearing out. Plus, the company is dedicated to sustainable practices like using clean energy to power production facilities and avoiding harsh chemicals or bleaches, and a percentage of their profits goes toward protecting the Mongolian herders they work with.

Your cashmere gifts are guaranteed to arrive by Christmas as long as you place your order by 1 p.m. on December 19. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.