21 delicious food gifts: Hot sauce, truffles, tea and more

Edible holiday presents can check a lot of different boxes. Festive food gifts please virtually everyone and yet don't come across as too personal. That makes them perfect for co-workers, neighbors, your kids' teachers — really, anyone you want to remember with a gift, but don't know all that well.

We've rounded up the best food gifts right here. You'll find amazing options for chocoholics, peanut butter fanatics, and any consummate snacker. And oh yes, this list can do double duty for host and hostess gifts from now through New Year's Day, too. So get ready to eat, drink and be merry!

Wondershop Hot Cocoa Bar Set ($9.99; target.com)

This mini-kit comes with three types of cocoa along with crushed candy canes, caramel bits and marshmallows to top off your cup. It's a cute little giftable that pretty much can't miss.

Vosges Haut Chocolat Exotic Truffles ($48; neimanmarcus.com)

You're siding with quality over quantity here, always a good idea. Each of these 16 treats is flavored with spices and flowers from regions around the world. "Wink of the Rabbit" and "Woolloomooloo" are two of the more intriguing. And the luxe box scores points for presentation.

Peanut Butter Wings ($24.95; amazon.com)

You've never heard of peanut butter wings? They're ridged potato chips coated in peanut butter, then chocolate. You're welcome.

The Hampton Popcorn Company White Truffle Popcorn Tin ($9, originally $12; bloomingdales.com)

The quintessential airy, crispy snack has been elevated with Parmesan and white truffle oil. Delectable.

Gaea Kalamata Extra Virgin Olive Oil ($15; amazon.com)

EVOO is in everyone's pantry now, so you know this gift will be used, and soon. Verified non-GMO, this clean, peppery oil has a subtle almond flavor. The green Koroneiki olives it's made from are grown on EU-certified protected land.

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce ($34.99; amazon.com)

Hot sauce is the new ketchup, with more fans than ever. This one is about as far from the supermarket variety as you can get. Infused with white truffle as the star ingredient, it also marries organic coriander with organic agave nectar. Unlike black truffle, white truffle is strictly seasonal, so this blend is a limited edition.

Hilliards Candy Limited Edition Hanukkah Bark ($29.95; amazon.com)

This giftable holiday bark is made with Hilliards dark chocolate, white chocolate, peppermint and crushed bits of handmade blue peppermint candy.

The Tea Can Astrology Tea ($10.99; amazon.com)

Here's a fun present for your tea-drinking co-worker: a special tea blend matched to her zodiac sign. (We've got 95 more gift ideas for the astrology-obsessed, too.)

Bonne Maman Set of Assorted Mini Jars ($49.95; amazon.com)

The 60 iconic little jars of this beloved brand are filled with honey, muscat grape jelly, apricot preserves or orange marmalade. You get enough jars here to break them up into multiple gifts if you like. Even one, with a teensy bow, is an adorable token of your warm holiday wishes.

Neuhaus History Collection ($58.80; amazon.com)

Chocolate is a hit with nearly everyone. This special collection contains a variety of Neuhaus' most popular confections through the years. A pretty gift bag is included, so checking that last person off your list just got easier.

Borgo de' Medici Luxury Truffle Gift Set ($99; amazon.com)

One of Oprah's Favorite Things, each individual product in this posh set is made in small batches in Tuscany. Among the gourmet goodies are black truffle linguine and black truffle balsamic glaze.

Tea Forte Warming Joy Sampler Gift Set ($30; amazon.com)

This set of seasonal brews comes packaged in a festive box, with each blend encased in a pyramid infuser. Our favorites are Ginger Snap and Winter Chai.

Sugarfina Bento Box ($40; bloomingdales.com)

A signature gift exclusive to Bloomie's, this chic package of sweet treats will definitely make an impression. Individual clear boxes house Sugarfina's best-selling gummies, caramels, and gumdrops. And for a sweet stocking stuffer, don't miss the Bond Bar S'mores Bites ($10) or the Abdallah Candies Sea Salt Caramels ($12). Good luck choosing—we couldn't.

Nielsen-Massey Holiday Flavors Bundle ($44.95; amazon.com)

We love this fresh idea for a gift: three bottles of all-natural, non-GMO and certified kosher extracts. The set contains Madagascar Bourbon pure vanilla extract, pure almond extract, and pure peppermint extract.

Salts of the World Gift Collection ($41.45; amazon.com)

Salt is a household staple, so treat a friend to gourmet versions. This gift set contains six artisanal salts, including the newly popular Himalayan pink. The others come from different parts of the world, from France to Mexico.

Berry Breakfast Gift Basket ($84.95; stonewallkitchen.com)

It's happened to all of us. Refrigerator crammed with party and holiday dinner leftovers — and nothing for breakfast. That's why we think this berry-themed wooden box of jams and syrups as well as three baking mixes (scone, muffin, and pancake/waffle) will be a hit.

Man Crates Exotic Meats Jerky Cane ($24.99, originally $29.99; mancrates.com)

Wild boar, venison, buffalo, and elk jerky is packed into a giftable candy cane. The flavorings, like root beer and habanero-honey, are as unusual as the meats.

Giusto Sapore Fruit Balsamic Vinegar Set ($39.99; amazon.com)

These five Italian balsamic fruit vinegars, each containing 20% fruit puree, are lovely on salad or used in recipes. The flavors are mango, strawberry, apple, fig and pomegranate.

Brooklyn Roasting Company ($19.99; amazon.com)

Sustainably sourced from around the world, these coffees packed in vibrant tins are truly delicious. Iris Espresso gets our vote.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.