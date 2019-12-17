You may be able to use FSA dollars on 23andMe's most comprehensive DNA kit

With the end of the year fast approaching, there's no better time to use up those remaining funds in your health care Flexible Spending Account or Health Savings Account. But it can be a struggle to know what you'll need, what qualifies under your coverage and what's worth spending money on.

Luckily, 23andMe has a perfect solution. Now that its Health + Ancestry Service may be eligible for partial FSA or HSA reimbursement, you can commit to a healthier you by investing in an interactive and engaging DNA kit designed to provide you with genetic insights about your health.* From your chances of developing certain conditions to whether or not you could be a carrier for certain inherited conditions and other overall wellness and even personality traits, it's all included in this service.

How does it work?

After you purchase the kit, a tube will be sent to you. Simply fill it with your saliva, register online and mail it to the lab. After a few weeks, you'll receive an email letting you know that your unique and interesting reports are available in your secure online account.

With more than 125 personalized genetic reports, which adhere to FDA regulations, the service shows how your genetics may impact your risk for certain diseases, such as Parkinson's disease or celiac disease.

In terms of wellness, it can also let you know how your genes can influence your sleep patterns, caffeine consumption and the effect that healthy habits (such as limiting red meat) may have on your weight. Other interesting insights include the traits reports, which analyze how your DNA influences things like your facial features, taste and smell abilities. Its carrier status reports can indicate whether you are a carrier for inherited conditions ranging from cystic fibrosis to sickle cell anemia or hereditary hearing loss.

What else do you get?

And that's just the health portion of the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service. When it comes to the ancestry information, you'll receive over 50 specific ancestry reports. This includes a breakdown by region of your ancestry, an exploration your maternal and paternal lineage, and an analysis of Neanderthal DNA.

So when it comes to a useful yet engaging way to spend those FSA or HSA dollars, skip the boxes of bandages or sunscreen. Instead, opt for the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service, which even makes for a perfect holiday gift. From now through December 26, you can take advantage of its discounted price of $129, down from $199, which means there's no better time to try out the service.

*Disclaimer: A portion of your purchase should be eligible for reimbursement, according to 23andMe. Check with your administrator for eligibility and reimbursement requirements. Learn more at 23andMe.com/fsa-hsa.