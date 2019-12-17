(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- The House Rules Committee met to lay out the parameters that will govern Wednesday's House floor debate on the articles of impeachment. Rep. Jamie Raskin was among a chorus of Democrats who touted the urgency of impeaching President Trump.
-- Rudy Giuliani told CNN that Trump has been "very supportive" of his continued efforts to dig up dirt on Democrats in Ukraine, including his most recent trip to the Eastern European country.
-- The best investment of the decade turned $1 into $90,000.
-- A 16-year-old girl walking with her mother in The Bronx was dragged into a vehicle by men who then fled the scene, police said.
-- A former Trump campaign aide who testified during the Mueller investigation was sentenced to 45 days in jail.
-- Dawn says time-starved Americans are washing their dishes all wrong.
-- The former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death for high treason following a six-year legal case.
-- Caroline Flack has stepped down as host of hit British reality TV show "Love Island" after she was charged with assault.