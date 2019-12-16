New image reveals explosive history of Milky Way's center

Photos: Wonders of the universe The Milky Way's central region was imaged using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope. Hide Caption 1 of 156

Photos: Wonders of the universe This is an artist's illustration of what MAMBO-9 would look like in visible light. The galaxy is very dusty and it has yet to build most of its stars. The two components show that the galaxy is in the process of merging. Hide Caption 2 of 156

Photos: Wonders of the universe Astronomers have found a white dwarf star surrounded by a gas disk created from an ice giant planet being torn apart by its gravity. Hide Caption 3 of 156

Photos: Wonders of the universe New measurements of the black hole at the center of the Holm 15A galaxy reveal it's 40 billion times more massive than our sun, making it the heaviest known black hole to be directly measured. Hide Caption 4 of 156

Photos: Wonders of the universe This image , which combines observations from the Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Karl Jansky Very Large Array, shows a black hole that is triggering star formation nearly one million light-years away from it. The large red bubble on the left is a hot gas bubble and the dots of light to the right of it are four galaxies where star formation has increased. The host galaxy of the black hole that released the gas bubble is the bright point of light to the right of the golden light at the center. Hide Caption 5 of 156

Photos: Wonders of the universe A close-up view of an interstellar comet passing through our solar system can be seen on the left. On the right, astronomers used an image of Earth for comparison. Hide Caption 6 of 156

Photos: Wonders of the universe The galaxy NGC 6240 hosts three supermassive black holes at its core. Hide Caption 7 of 156