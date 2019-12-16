London has spent billions, but no one can escape climate change

London (CNN) The stark reality of climate change is that even the cities that seem best defended against rising sea levels face the potential of catastrophic flooding.

Take London, capital of the UK.

It's in a strong position: Wealthy, with a government that recognizes the danger of climate change, and a river that can -- for now -- be shut off from dangerous tidal and storm surges.

And yet, no city or person is immune from climate change.

Humans have already put so much greenhouse gas into the earth's atmosphere that some amount of sea level rise is inevitable.

"Even if we reduce our emissions to negative now, we will see at least a meter of sea level rise," the oceanographer Ivan Haigh told CNN.

Clearly, quitting all emissions immediately is off the table.

So how soon will we have a meter of sea level rise? And how much higher will it go?

'The highest I've seen'

That's a question that Haigh, associate professor at the UK's University of Southampton, has devoted much of his career to studying.

CNN caught up with him in November on a rainy day along the Thames, a short walk from the Houses of Parliament. High tide was approaching.

"I have to admit, I come up to London quite a lot, and this is one of the highest I've seen it (the river)," Haigh said.

It's easy to go through your day in this city and not notice the river. But it just took crossing a short sea wall that runs along the promenade for the water to rush over our feet.

Londoners have long been aware of the threat from the water that brought them so much wealth as the city grew around the Thames.

After years of deliberation, a giant flood defense system was built across the river, completed in 1982.

Spanning 520 meters (1,706ft) across the Thames, the barrier uses 10 enormous steel gates to shut the city off from tidal surge. Each gate, which rotates into position, stands more than five stories high.