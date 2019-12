Altaf Qadri/AP Indian students from Jamia Millia Islamia, a university in New Delhi, shout slogans during a protest on Tuesday, December 17. In photos: Protesters rally against India's citizenship bill

Altaf Qadri/AP Indian students from Jamia Millia Islamia, a university in New Delhi, shout slogans during a protest on Tuesday, December 17.

Deadly protests have broken out in cities across India after the government officially approved the