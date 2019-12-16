(CNN) A snowboarder was killed after unintentionally triggering an avalanche near a Utah ski resort on Sunday morning.

The snowboarder, identified by the Summit County Sheriff's Office as 45-year-old Raymond M. Tauszik of Salt Lake City, was "caught, carried and killed" by the avalanche when he was skiing down a slope, according to the Utah Avalanche Center.

Tauszik was snowboarding alone when he accidentally triggered the 3-feet-deep and 100-feet-wide avalanche, according to UAC.

He was leaving Canyons Village of Park City through the backcountry exit gate at the top of the 9,990-feet lift to Dutch Draw, the accident report read

The avalanche center described Dutch Draw as "steep, rocky, avalanche prone terrain" which has been the site of other avalanche fatalities, including one in February 2012.

