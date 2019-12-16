Lifetime ban for US Figure Skating coach Richard Callaghan reduced to three-year suspension

(CNN) The lifetime ban for a longtime US Figure Skating coach accused of sexual abuse was overturned Monday, according to ABC News.

Richard Callaghan was permanently banned from the organization in August after he was accused in a lawsuit of sexually abusing figure skater Adam Schmidt repeatedly between 1999 and 2001, beginning when Schmidt was about 14.

The abuse occurred while Callaghan was coaching Schmidt, the lawsuit alleged, and later at a competition in San Diego.

Callaghan has denied any misconduct and appealed the ban to an independent arbitrator.

The ban has been reduced to a three-year suspension, 15 years of probation and 100 hours of community service, ABC reported.

Read More