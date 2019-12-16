The world's oldest couple — ages 106 and 105 — celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary

(CNN) The world's oldest living couple celebrated another major milestone when their senior living community in Austin, Texas, threw them a party for their 80th wedding anniversary.

John and Charlotte Henderson have an aggregate age of 211 years and 175 days, and a love story that has quite literally stood the test of time.

To celebrate their 80th year together, 106-year-old John picked up 105-year-old Charlotte in a 1920's Roadster -- much like he did on their first date -- with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

Friends and family gathered at Longhorn Village on December 11 to celebrate the couple with lots of food and a slideshow filled with photos of the couple over the years.

