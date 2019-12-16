Undocumented immigrants can now apply for driver's licenses in New York state

(CNN) Undocumented immigrants in New York will be able to apply for driver's licenses this week after the state's so-called "Green Light Law" went into effect Monday.

The law, which was signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June, expands the forms of identification that can be used by applicants to obtain a driver's license in the state, including foreign passports and a foreign driver's license.

Unless required for federal ID purposes, the law also stipulates that "the commissioner, and any agent or employee of the commissioner, shall not disclose or make accessible in any manner records of information that he or she maintains, to any agency that primarily enforces immigration law or to any employee or agent of such agency, unless the commissioner is presented with a lawful court order or judicial warrant."

At the time of it's adoption, the law was heralded by supporters as a way to allow undocumented immigrants a way to live and work in the state without having to fear deportation.

Legal challenge

