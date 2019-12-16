17 tons of candy crunched as truck spills load of M&M's on highway

(CNN) A crash near Knoxville, Tennessee, spilled more than 17 tons of M&M's onto an interstate ramp.

Police said they responded to the tractor-trailer crash on the Interstate 40 east exit ramp around 5:32 a.m. Friday.

Candy company Mars Wrigley said the truck was transporting the candy from a manufacturing plant in Cleveland, Tennessee. Police believe that the driver of the tractor-trailer, whom they did not name, swerved to miss hitting something on the exit ramp.

The I-40 Eastbound ramp to Papermill Drive will be closed for several hours due to an overturned tractor trailer carrying approximately 35,000 pounds of candy. pic.twitter.com/kgNqXU6wl1 — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) December 13, 2019

The truck then plowed into a ditch and hit the concrete barrier on the left shoulder before rolling onto its passenger side. It came to rest after it clipped a second tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder.

The Knoxville Fire Department responded because crews had to remove the driver from the cab of the overturned truck. CNN has reached out to the driver's trucking company, KLLM Transport Services, for comment but has not received a response.

