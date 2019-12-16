Mississippi judge grants Curtis Flowers bail after six trials end in mistrial or overturned convictions

(CNN) Curtis Flowers is eligible for bond after spending 23 years in prison, despite six murder trials that either resulted in hung juries or saw their convictions later vacated by higher courts, a Mississippi judge ruled Monday.

A black man, Flowers is accused of capital murder in the killing of four people inside a furniture store in Winona, Mississippi.

Judge Joseph Loper set Flowers' bail at $250,000. Defense attorneys had requested a bail of no more than $25,000, while prosecutors requested bond be denied.

If Flowers can post the money, he will have to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet while he waits to learn if he will be tried a seventh time.

Prosecutors allege that Flowers stole a .380-caliber pistol from his uncle's car and shot Beth Tardy, owner of a local furniture store, and three store employees execution-style on July 16, 1996.

Read More