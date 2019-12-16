Investigators found potential evidence in the Jersey City shooting the same day another arrest was made

(CNN) New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told CNN on Sunday that he has full confidence in the multi-agency investigation into the Jersey City shooting that killed four people. That investigation has already resulted in an arrest and the discovery of new evidence over the weekend.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with the US Attorney's Office and the New Jersey attorney general, are conducting the investigation into the shooting, Murphy told CNN's Martin Savidge.

"The team...[is] doing an outstanding job under extremely difficult circumstances. Unspeakable tragedy, hatred directed at the Jewish community against law enforcement, against Jersey City," he said.

Investigators located a van possibly linked to the Jersey City shooters and made an arrest based off of a handwritten note found in the back pocket of shooter David N. Anderson, officials said.

The note had a phone number and address that led investigators to Ahmed A-Hady of Keyport, New Jersey, according to the US Attorney's Office.

