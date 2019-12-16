Indiana University investigating allegations of an assault and anti-Semitic slurs at fraternity, it says

(CNN) An Indiana University fraternity has been suspended from activities amid allegations of a physical assault and the use of anti-Semitic and racial slurs, the university says.

Police were notified of the Friday night incident immediately, and campus police detectives are working with the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office and federal law enforcement.

Details of the allegations were not immediately available, but a university statement said they involved "physical assault, as well as allegations of anti-Semitic and racial slurs" at the fraternity house in Bloomington.

"The fraternity was placed on an organizational cease and desist, meaning members may not host or participate in organizational activities while the investigation is ongoing," the statement released late Sunday says. "Additionally, Interfraternity Council has suspended the group's activities."

In a statement, the Interfraternity Council said the behavior caught on video does not represent the values of Indiana University's fraternity members, and that Pi Kappa Phi has been temporarily suspended "until further evidence is presented and a standards case can be heard."

