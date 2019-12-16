She ran a multi-million dollar operation bringing women to the US so their children would get citizenship. She'll be sentenced today

(CNN) A woman is facing up to 15 years in prison for helping Chinese customers -- including doctors, lawyers and government officials -- travel to the US to give birth so their children would receive citizenship.

The operation Dongyuan Li ran, You Win USA Vacation Services Corp., coached families on what to say in their visa interviews, created ways for them to bypass immigration controls and housed them in upscale apartments in California for up to three months. In two years, she had received $3 million in international wire transfers from China, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

She's one of three people arrested earlier this year on charges of running Chinese "birth tourism" schemes and among a total of 19 people indicted who were tied to similar businesses, ICE said. Those charges stem from a 2015 raid of dozens of apartments that hosted mothers-to-be, the agency said.

Li pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit immigration fraud and visa fraud.

"This was extremely bold," Daniel Showalter, a Special Agent within Homeland Security Investigations, told CNN and added investigators had looked through electronic communications between Li and her clients. "She said it was easy to fool us. She had nothing but disdain for the US."

Read More