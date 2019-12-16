F1 heiress Tamara Ecclestone 'angry and shaken' after jewelry theft

(CNN) Thieves took off with jewelry reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars after raiding the London home of Formula 1 heiress Tamara Ecclestone on Friday.

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue following the incident, police said.

"It was reported that an amount of high value jewelry had been stolen," the statement said.

"I can sadly confirm there has been a home invasion. Internal security are cooperating with police in this matter," a spokesman for Tamara Ecclestone told the Press Association news agency.

"Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident."

British tabloid The Sun reported that £50 million ($67 million) in jewelry had been stolen by thieves who entered the property and smashed their way into safes hidden in the bedroom Ecclestone shares with husband Jay Rutland.

"Every piece of jewellery in the £70 million mansion is said to have been swiped in a 50-minute raid — just hours after the F1 heiress, 35, left the country for her Christmas holidays," wrote The Sun, citing a neighborhood source.

Rings, earrings and an £80,000 ($107,000) Cartier bangle are among the items stolen, the newspaper said.

Other famous jewelry heists in recent times include the July 2018 raid in which thieves stole a number of precious royal artifacts from a Swedish church before escaping by speedboat.

In 2015, burglars broke into Hatton Garden Safe Deposit Co. in London before making off with nearly £14 million ($21.2 million) in gems, jewelry and cash.

It was later described in court as the "largest burglary in English legal history."