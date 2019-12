F1 heiress Tamara Ecclestone 'angry and shaken' after jewelry theft

(CNN) Thieves took off with jewelry reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars after raiding the London home of Formula 1 heiress Tamara Ecclestone on Friday.

Police officers attended an address in Palace Green, West London just after 11 p.m. local time following reports of a burglary, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue following the incident, police said.

"It was reported that an amount of high value jewelry had been stolen," the statement said.

Ecclestone is known as a model, television presenter and socialite, as well as being the daughter of former Formula 1 Chief Executive Bernie Ecclestone

