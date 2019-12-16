What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos

President Donald Trump tosses a coin before the annual Army-Navy collegiate football game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, December 14. The three US Navy sailors who were killed in the Pensacola Naval Air Station shooting were honored at Saturday's game.Tom Brenner/Reuters
Cyclists crash into each other during the women's Omnium Scratch race at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Brisbane, Australia, on Sunday, December 15.Dan Peled/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Liverpool's Sadio Mane fights for the ball against FC Red Bull Salzburg's Encok Mwepu during a match in Salzburg, Austria, on Tuesday, December 10. John Sibley/Reuters
Philippines' Kristopher Uy lands a kick on the head of Cambodia's Rithy Vann during their men's Taekwondo quarterfinals match at the Southeast Asian Games in Manila, Philippines, on Sunday, December 8. Uy won the match. Aaron Favila/AP
Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow poses for a photo after winning the Heisman Memorial Trophy on Saturday, December 14, in New York. Burrow is the second player in LSU history to win the Heisman.Jason Szenes/AP
Thousands of Florida Everblades fans throw stuffed animals onto the hockey rink during the annual Florida Everblades "Teddy Bear Toss" on Saturday, December 14, in Estero, Florida. Andrew West/USA Today Network
Kansas City Chiefs' Juan Thornhill intercepts a pass in the endzone during a game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, December 15. David Eulitt/Getty Images
UCLA's Jalen Hill, Notre Dame's John Mooney and UCLA's Prince Ali fight for a rebound during a game at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana, on Saturday, December 14. Matt Cashore/USA Today Sports
United States' Playing Captain Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas for the US team celebrate defeating the International team on the 18th green on the second day of the 2019 Presidents Cup on Friday, December 13, in Melbourne, Australia.Warren Little/Getty Images
Austria's Anna Gasser jumps during the Women's Snowboard Big Air in the 2019 FIS Big Air World Cup in Beijing on Saturday, December 14. Ng Han Guan/AP
Cricket fans watch on from the pool in the Boundary Beach Club during the first day of the first test match between Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, December 12, in Perth, Australia.Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Akane Yamaguchi of Japan dives for a shot during the women's singles in the World Tour Finals in Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong province on Thursday, December 12. Andy Wong/AP
Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt of Germany slide during a training run for the Viessmann Luge World Cup in Whistler, British Columbia, on Thursday, December 12.Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara hurdles over San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward during a game in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday, December 8.Brett Duke/AP
Italy's Nicol Delago reacts after finishing the women's Super G race in the Lake Louise FIS Women's Alpine Skiing World Cup in Alberta, Canada, on Sunday, December 8.Sergei Belski/USA Today Sports
Serbia's Sladana Pop-Lazic, center, fights for the ball with Montenegro's Tatjana Brmovic and Katarina Bulatovic during the Women's Handball World Championship in Kumamoto on Friday, December 13. Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images
Cambridge celebrates scoring their third try during the 138th Varsity Game against Oxford at Twickenham Stadium on Thursday, December 12 in London. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
A runner warms up ahead of the European Cross Country Championships in Lisbon, Portugal, on Sunday, December 8.Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images
Great Britain's Holly Hibbott competes in the women's 400-meter Freestyle Final A at the Swim Cup Amsterdam on Saturday, December 14, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Juventus' Merih Demiral and Leverkusen's Kai Havertz compete for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group D football match on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in Leverkusen, Germany.Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images
Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers heads out to the ice before a game against the Boston Bruins on Saturday, December 14, in Sunrise, Florida. Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images
A surfer wipes out in the free zone next to the Pipeline Masters at the North Shore of Oahu in Hawaii on Tuesday, December 10.Brian Bielmann/AFP/Getty Images
Dan Azeez and Lawrence Osueke exchange punches during the English Light-Heavy Title Fight at The Brentwood Centre on Saturday, December 14, in Brentwood, England.James Chance/Getty Images
Skiers dressed as Santa Clause participate in the annual Santa Sunday charity fundraiser skiing event in Newry, Maine, on Sunday, December 8. According to the registration website, the money raised supported the River Fund, a non-profit organization that supports youth education and recreation. Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images
Arizona Cardinals tight end Darrell Daniels and linebacker Dennis Gardeck hit Pittsburgh Steelers' Jordan Berry during a fake punt attempt on Sunday, December 8, in Glendale, Arizona. The Steelers beat the Cardinals 23-17.Rick Scuteri/AP
Maki Tsjui, Ariso Go and Konami Soga from Team Japan compete during the ladies team sprint race at the speed skating World Cup in Nagano, Japan, on Friday, December 13. Toru Hanai/AP
Anton Khudobin of the Dallas Stars makes a save against Matt Duchene of the Nashville Predators on Saturday, December 14, in Nashville.John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons and New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram battle for a loose ball during a game in Philadelphia on Friday, December 13. Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports
France's Kevin Aymoz performs during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final 2019 on Sunday, December 8, in Turin, Italy. See 28 more amazing sports photosMarco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images