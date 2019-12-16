Former lawmaker from India's ruling party found guilty of rape

New Delhi (CNN) A former lawmaker from India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been found guilty of raping and kidnapping a teenager in 2017, in a high-profile case that triggered widespread public anger about the sexual abuse of women.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was a legislator in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, will be sentenced on Tuesday. He has always denied the charges.

The victim, who was 17 at the time and cannot be named under Indian law, alleged in 2018 that Sengar, a local lawmaker in her district, attacked her the previous year.

She says that she was taken to his home on June 4, 2017 on the pretext of being hired for a job. The woman says she was then repeatedly gang-raped at the property over several days.

From the outset, the victim and her family repeatedly alleged intimidation by local police and threats from Sengar's family. According to court documents, police officers allegedly picked up the girl on June 20, 2017 and, as they drove her to the police station, repeatedly threatened violence against her father if she spoke out.

