Italian soccer anti-racism monkey artwork condemned as 'outrage'

(CNN) An Italian football anti-racism initiative featuring paintings of monkeys has received widespread criticism after its release Monday.

The sport in Italy has been blighted by racist abuse this season, and the artwork commissioned by Serie A was designed to stop fans directing monkey chants at players.

Artist Simone Fugazzotto came up with the idea for the Coppa Italia final between Lazio and Atalanta in May -- and it's part of an official anti-racism initiative that was officially unveiled on Monday.

Fugazzotto said his triptych of monkeys was intended to show that there's no difference between humans and apes, an idea that he decided to use after watching a match between Inter Milan and Napoli.

Fantastic to see Serie A anti racism campaign posters ( yes, it's really real)



Maybe get the mascots to Black up as a finishing touch.



🤣 pic.twitter.com/K4GzSOLyNU — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) December 16, 2019

"Everyone was making the sound of monkeys at Koulibaly, a player I respect," Fugazzotto told the Serie A website, referring to Napoli's Senegalese international Kalidou Koulibaly.

