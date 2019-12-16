Take 20% off select styles at Zappos' Winter Event

Zappos almost never does sales, but right now, it's offering up a phenomenal deal in honor of the chilliest season. The mega retailer's Winter Event is here to brighten up your probably dreary, cold day with 20% off select sale styles.

Use promo code WINTEREVENT at checkout to apply the discount to your cart, and be sure to set aside enough time to browse through markdowns on over 5,000 boots, coats, jeans and more. We'd recommend filtering by your favorite brands in order to maximize your shopping time, or simply scrolling down to check out some of our top picks from this cold weather blowout.

Just be sure to shop all these cool styles before you're frozen out of this deal; the sale only runs through February 5, and select sizes on certain items are already out of stock.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings ($78.40, originally $98; zappos.com)

These reader-favorite leggings are about $20 off — a rare discount on a majorly coveted item.

UGG Classic Mini Fluff ($83.98, originally $149.95; zappos.com)

Ugg boots for less than $100? That's a price you can't pass up.

Sorel Harlow Chelsea ($67.18, originally $140; zappos.com)

These Chelsea boots will keep you feeling dry and looking stylish though any wet winter weather.

The North Face Arctic Parka II ($167.40, originally $299; zappos.com)

Discounts on parkas from major brands don't come around often. Snag this one featuring a detachable faux fur trim hood and durable, breathable DryVent 2L fabric.

Nike Gym Vintage Pant ($26.40, originally $55; zappos.com)

These joggers from Nike combine comfort and style effortlessly.

Asics GT-2000 7 ($86.39, originally $120; zappos.com)

Bring these bestselling Asics sneakers on your next run for maximum comfort and support.

Levi's Mens 559 Relaxed Straight ($35.70, originally $59.50; zappos.com)

These classic jeans feature an easy fit cut that's relaxed, but not baggy.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.