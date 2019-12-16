Start 2020 with 20% off select styles from Zappos

Zappos almost never does sales, but right now, it's offering up a phenomenal deal just in time for the new year. The mega retailer's Roaring '20s Sale is here to welcome 2020 with 20% off select sale styles.

Use promo code CELEBRATE19 at checkout to apply the discount to your cart, and be sure to set aside time before the end of the decade to browse through markdowns on over 47,000 shoes, accessories, apparel items and more. The sale includes deals on tons of footwear classics, including Crocs clogs, Ugg boots, Nike sneakers, Sorel snow boots and much more, so filter by your favorite brands in order to maximize your shopping time.

Just be sure to shop these shoes ASAP; there are only a few more hours of 2019 left and sizes on certain styles have already sold out. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.