Score a discounted KitchenAid stand mixer just in time for holiday baking

Mix up your holiday baking this year with a KitchenAid Artisan Design Series Stand Mixer ($239.99, originally $259.99; amazon.com), now just $2 away from its lowest price ever for one day only.

This iconic kitchen staple comes with a 5-quart glass bowl, so you can more easily see what you're mixing up. The 10-speed KitchenAid is compatible with more than 15 optional attachments (sold separately), though this model includes a burnished metal flat beater, burnished metal dough hook and wire whip.

Choose between azure blue and candy apple red hues, both with eye-catching metallic finishes, and get ready to whip up any number of holiday treats while keeping your hands relatively free. Just be sure to act quickly; these discounted mixers will likely sell out. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.