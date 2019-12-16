CNN —

Here’s a deal that will bring a smile to your face: A 20-count of Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Kit is on sale for one day in Amazon’s Gold Box, along with a few other dental hygiene favorites.

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Kit 20 Count ($27.96, originally $47.99; amazon.com)

A kit like this normally retails for nearly $50, but it’s marked down for today only. The kit includes 20 treatments that can last for 12 months and beyond, plus two 1-Hour Express White Strips. When used for 30 minutes per day, the Professional Effects strips will reveal a whiter smile after just three days, while the 1-Hour Express strips work to whiten in just one hour, so your smile can really sparkle at any last-minute events.

Crest says the strips whiten 25 times better than a teeth whitening toothpaste can in four weeks. Plus, with a no-slip grip, the strips stay put, so you can talk normally and even drink water while you whiten.

