Brighten your smile with this one-day sale on Crest Whitestrips

Here's a deal that will bring a smile to your face: A 44-count Crest 3D White Whitestrips Kit ($27.97; amazon.com) is on sale for its lowest price ever in Amazon's Gold Box.

A kit like this normally retails for around $45, but it's marked down now in time for the holidays — perfect for those dreaming of an extra white Christmas this year. The kit includes 20 Professional Effects and two 1-Hour Express teeth whitening strip treatments, each with an upper and lower strip for 44 strips total. When used for 30 minutes per day, the Professional Effects strips will reveal a whiter smile after just three days, while the 1-Hour Express strips work to whiten in just one hour, so your smile can really sparkle at any last-minute events.

Crest says the strips can remove 14 years of stains with the same enamel-safe whitening ingredients that dentists use. Plus, with a no-slip grip, the strips stay put, so you can talk normally and even drink water while you whiten.

Several other tooth-friendly deals are also happening at Amazon today, but those markdowns, along with this Whitestrips sale, will be over by tomorrow. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.