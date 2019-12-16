Qantas flight turns back after cabin fills with smoke

(CNN) A Qantas flight was forced to return to Sydney on Saturday when smoke filled the cabin shortly after takeoff.

"The captain elected to return to Sydney and the aircraft landed safely shortly afterwards. No emergency was declared," said the statement. "Once the aircraft was back on the gate there were reports of a thick haze in the cabin, likely caused by hydraulic fluid entering the air conditioning unit. While customers may have thought it was smoke, there was no fire."

"When we landed we were told to stay seated and keep our seat belts on," she said. "When I looked out the window I saw a fire truck and started smelling and seeing smoke."

A few minutes later the captain ordered everyone to evacuate, Guerard said, and the flight attendants opened the emergency exit doors while talking "very loudly."

"I was the last person in the back so I was the first one to jump off the plane from the slide," Guerard said. "That was pretty scary! Once I was off the plane, I saw every one jumping off and were really scared. Some people even got slightly injured while sliding."

@Qantas well that was fun, turning out to be an eventful holiday. Cabin crew were fantastic pic.twitter.com/3Dki1gnXrq — evilhomer (@EVILH0MER) December 14, 2019

Guerard, who was traveling from Quebec City, took some videos of passengers using the slides to leave the plane.

Another passenger told CNN affiliate 9News that "everybody just panicked" when the order to evacuate came.

One person was taken to to hospital after making their way down the slide, 9News reported.

Qantas Fleet Safety Captain Debbie Slade told 9News that it was "a very rare event and one we take very seriously."

She added: "We'll investigate exactly what happened, including liaising with Airbus, before this aircraft is returned to service."